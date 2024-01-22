The Simple Tip For Making Sure You Buy The Best Beef Broth

If there's no time or ingredients on hand to make beef broth at home, store-bought is a quick and convenient option. When perusing the grocery store aisle, knowing what to look for on labels is key to making a quality selection. In the case of beef broth — this may seem obvious — the list of ingredients should include beef. Shockingly enough, some broth brands are lacking real beef, which means they're also lacking flavor, and ultimately, quality.

The best brands have beef stock listed as the first ingredient, along with natural ingredients, like a mirepoix consisting of onions, celery, and carrots. Along with making certain that beef is on the label, seeing a simple and short ingredient list usually indicates that a brand is free of added chemicals and artificial flavors, which can adversely affect quality. Along with checking your stock ingredients, you should also know the key differences between beef stock, broth, and bone broth, as they are not used interchangeably.