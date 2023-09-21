Grocery Store Fried Chicken Ranked

Lucky Supermarkets is a chain of grocery stores with locations in California's Central Valley. This area is well-known for being extremely fertile and growing the majority of the country's produce. The grocery store chain began as a way to offer the bounty of California's acclaimed produce from local farms to customers for affordable prices. It now has over 120 stores.

Lucky Supermarkets offers a variety of fried chicken options, such as breaded fried chicken on the bone that's battered and crispy, as well as chicken wings. The deli's chicken is available hot, which makes it ready to eat right away — a plus for anyone looking for an easy lunch or dinner. One thing that we appreciate about Lucky's chicken is how well the breading sticks to the chicken.

When it comes to fried chicken, there's almost nothing more disappointing than watching all of the breading easily shatter and flake off. Fortunately, that's something you don't have to worry about at Lucky. This may seem like a trivial detail, but structural integrity makes all the difference.

The main issue here is that the seasoning is a little bland and mostly tastes like salt. A few more herbs and spices in the mix would go a long way. But at the end of the day, the chicken itself is fairly tender and juicy, and that's what's most important. You could do a lot worse than the fried chicken here — but you could also do a lot better.