Can You Use Frozen Tuna To Make Tartare?

We've come a long way from the days when eating tuna meant merely a tuna salad sandwich. Sure, that meal has its place, but there's no denying that sushi-grade tuna or a nice tuna steak seared rare are far more haute cuisine (and, let's be real, tastier). Another of those dishes is tuna tartare. Unlike beef tartare, where the taste and texture of raw red meat can put people off, tuna tartare seems absolutely made for this sort of composition; it's not really any different from the tuna you'd find in a poke bowl when you think about it.

But preparing it yourself comes with other considerations than just "how does it taste raw?" For starters, if you've stored it frozen (which, in general, is a great way to keep fish fresh), can you use that frozen tuna in tartare? The answer is yes, you can — but there are other considerations you'll need to be aware of. To understand why it works, you have to understand what happens when food freezes.