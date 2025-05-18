The Sneaky Reason Your Cupcakes Aren't Rising

Making and decorating cupcakes can be a fun activity with delicious results. When they come out of the oven with a dense, sunken center, though, you'll find yourself wondering what could have gone wrong. To help answer that, we reached out to Kierin Baldwin — chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the New York City campus of the Institute of Culinary Education, now offering a free series of virtual classes focusing on fundamental pastry and baking techniques. She explained to Daily Meal that one of the biggest mistakes to avoid when baking cupcakes is not incorporating air.

There isn't just one way to ensure that your cupcakes rise in the oven. Baldwin told us, "Pretty much all cupcakes have some form of chemical leavening included in the recipe, meaning baking soda or baking powder, and that does most of the heavy lifting (pun intended!)." A chemical reaction that creates carbon dioxide bubbles happens when you bake baking soda or powder, which is what gives baked goods their fluffy texture. However, she noted that "some cupcakes are made using methods that require incorporating air into the batter."

In a recipe that requires you to cream butter, for instance, Baldwin explained that you need to combine butter with sugar in a mixer, incorporating air until it's fluffy. The high-ratio method (or two-stage mixing method), on the other hand, produces similar results and involves mixing your ingredients in stages while aerating the batter. "When the aerated batter goes into the oven, the tiny air bubbles in the batter expand as they are heated, providing extra lift as it bakes," she continued, "If too little air is incorporated, you will end up with a shorter, denser cupcake."