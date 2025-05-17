Can You Use Vegan Butter For Baking?

If you stick to a vegan diet or simply like to limit your dairy intake, then you probably use vegan butter in place of traditional butter. The ingredients in dairy-free butter vary. Vegan butter is typically made from a combination of water with a plant-based oil, or combination of oils, such as olive and avocado oil. If you use vegan butter, then you may be wondering if you can use it for baking, too. To find out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Kierin Baldwin, the chef-instructor of pastry and baking arts at the New York City campus of the Institute of Culinary Education, which is now offering a free series of virtual classes focusing on fundamental pastry and baking techniques.

The good news is that vegan butter can be used to replace regular butter in baking — there are just some details that you need to keep in mind. Baldwin explains, "When swapping it for dairy butter, you want to be aware of the fat and liquid content of the butter you are using and try to choose one that replicates the ratio of those two components in dairy butter as closely as possible. That means you want them to have about 75 to 80% fat content." For example, Naturli is one brand that sells vegan butter that specifically boasts an 80% fat content.

Additionally, Baldwin advises that you use vegan butter with a "firm consistency," rather than the type that is meant to be spreadable. This likely means buying vegan butter sticks rather than the version that comes in a tub.