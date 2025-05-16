Where Pope Leo XIV Liked To Order Pizza In Chicago

Before Robert Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV, he grew up around the South Side of Chicago in Dolton, Illinois. Apparently, he also acquired a taste for Chicago pizza there. As recently as August 2024, while still a cardinal, he made a quiet visit to Aurelio's Pizza in Homewood, Illinois. The moment mainly flew under the radar — until it reemerged in a TikTok where staff pointed out the very booth he sat in and showed off a priest's chair from a local church, now stationed there in his honor.

Now that he's Pope, the restaurant wasn't about to let his visit go without ceremony. It brought in the church chair, named the booth, and leaned into the moment with a nod to his pizza order: pepperoni. Or, as the owners have now trademarked it, "Pope-eroni."

Aurelio's isn't just a beloved local pizza place – it's Chicago's oldest pizza chain, known for its Chicago-style thin crust, sprawling booths, and party-sized pies that still taste like the '50s. And pepperoni – America's favorite pizza topping – has never looked holier than it does here, delivered to a table once occupied by the Bishop of Rome himself.