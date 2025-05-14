12 Red Flags At The Ice Cream Shop You Should Never Ignore

Ice cream is the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day, so it's no surprise that everyone loves it (other than Ross from "Friends"). People in the United States love ice cream so much that as per an estimate by the International Dairy Foods Association, the average American eats about 20 pounds, or 4 gallons of it each year. While some prefer getting it from a grocery store, others would rather go to the best local ice cream shop for varied flavor options. But, have you ever been to an ice cream shop and instantly felt something was off? As it turns out, some can be full of certain red flags that aren't worth ignoring.

After working in a restaurant with a massive ice cream display, I feel it's my duty to talk about these red flags. Some of them can be subtle, while others are a lot more obvious. Either way, I guarantee that once you're done reading this article, you'll know which ice cream shops are worth your time and money, and which ones you need to run away from.