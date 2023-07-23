The Super Simple Ice Cream Scooping Tip You Need To Remember

It's human nature to want to dig into an ice cream carton right away to get at the good stuff, but the pro move is to take the container out of the freezer and let it warm up for five to ten minutes. If you don't wait, it's like scooping cement. You'll know when it's time to scoop when you can gently squeeze the container. Once the sides start to soften, you can use your scoop to scrape away the softer ice cream at the edges first, working your way toward the middle.

Be careful not to let your ice cream actually melt, however, or your frozen treat will become a milky soup that can't be saved by refreezing. Ice cream is more than just frozen cream and sugar with flavorings mixed in; it's actually an emulsion of fat, water, sugar, ice, and air. If you think of other emulsions, like mayonnaise and vinaigrettes, you know that without some mechanical whipping with a whisk or a blender, the disparate ingredients won't blend together. For ice cream to get its signature creamy texture, it's almost always mixed in an ice cream machine, which spins the ice cream base around in a cylinder at a certain temperature to break up any ice crystals and whip air pockets into the mixture. This is important to know because if you let your ice cream melt, the air will escape and you'll lose the texture.