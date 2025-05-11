The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi Beers

We all know that Aldi can hold its own when it comes to everything from breakfast foods that will save you money to some of the best baked goods. But how does it fare when it comes to beer? In case you weren't aware, the discount grocer has nearly a dozen of its own brews that run the gamut from light pilsner to rich and toasty stout. And while we've all been let down by a cheap beer in the past, I've been around the industry long enough to know that a price tag should never be the sole determining factor on whether or not a brew is worth picking up or not.

Advertisement

As a Certified Cicerone, I have learned the ins and outs of hundreds of beer styles, having trained my palate to identify and critique them based on their presentation. However, I've also put this certification to use as the owner of an award-winning craft beer bar in Manhattan, where I've been able to stay on top of what's available on the market and sample tens of thousands of beers. I was able to get my hands on many of Aldi's available brews and tasted them all to determine which ones were the most impressive. Here's how everything shook out in the end.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.

Advertisement