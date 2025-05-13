Making Pho Is So Easy With Rotisserie Chicken

A rich, umami-packed bowl of soupy noodles can be the ultimate balm to nourish your body and soul. And nothing fits the role better than the steamy national dish of Vietnam: pho. The traditional pho recipe calls for both beef and beef bones (for the broth), but a pot of shortcut healthy chicken pho can be just as satisfying. And if you happen to have picked up a rotisserie chicken, you can whip up this in minutes. But you don't need a whole chicken to make pho — leftovers work just as well.

Picking up a high-quality premade chicken broth can shave hours off the time to make this dish. As for the rotisserie chicken, just shred it and drop it into the broth to simmer for a few minutes. Drizzle in some Sriracha and add a splash of fish sauce to taste, if you're aiming for that classic pho flair. To avoid a mushy texture, add your precooked narrow rice noodles into the steaming broth right before serving. Pho is traditionally garnished with bean sprouts, but cabbage can be a good alternative. Top that up with some fresh Thai chiles and basil, cilantro, and a zesty lime wedge.