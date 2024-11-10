There's An Easy Way To Make Pho Broth That You Probably Haven't Considered

If you've checked out the ultimate guide to pho, you understand that this Vietnamese noodle soup has a long, storied history and as many variations as there are stars in the sky. All versions of pho, from the northern Hanoi version to the southern Saigon variety, have one thing in common, however: They take a long time to perfect. Authentic pho has to simmer for around six hours or more to let the delicate flavors build and to bring out the delicious, umami profile.

If you're craving pho and don't have all day to stir a simmering stockpot, there is a shortcut. Like many shortcuts, it's not a perfect solution, but it will get the job done. The answer is pho bouillon cubes, which can be found at most Asian grocery stores and even on Amazon from the Bao Long brand.

The bouillon cubes are unlikely to capture pho's complexity of flavor. But, considering that the soup is largely a vehicle for toppings — they distinguish pho from its close cousin, ramen — the right add-ins will allow you to savor that soul-warming taste without all of the cooking time.