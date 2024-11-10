There's An Easy Way To Make Pho Broth That You Probably Haven't Considered
If you've checked out the ultimate guide to pho, you understand that this Vietnamese noodle soup has a long, storied history and as many variations as there are stars in the sky. All versions of pho, from the northern Hanoi version to the southern Saigon variety, have one thing in common, however: They take a long time to perfect. Authentic pho has to simmer for around six hours or more to let the delicate flavors build and to bring out the delicious, umami profile.
If you're craving pho and don't have all day to stir a simmering stockpot, there is a shortcut. Like many shortcuts, it's not a perfect solution, but it will get the job done. The answer is pho bouillon cubes, which can be found at most Asian grocery stores and even on Amazon from the Bao Long brand.
The bouillon cubes are unlikely to capture pho's complexity of flavor. But, considering that the soup is largely a vehicle for toppings — they distinguish pho from its close cousin, ramen — the right add-ins will allow you to savor that soul-warming taste without all of the cooking time.
The broth is simple, and you can hack it to amp up the flavor
Pho bouillon cubes contain simple ingredients: salt, sugar, MSG, and star anise, which is one of the major seasonings in traditional pho broth. To turbocharge your broth and give it a bit of better-rounded flavor, you could simmer it for a short time — even fifteen minutes would do the trick — with some cinnamon, cardamom, coriander, onion, and fish sauce. Yellow rock sugar is another oft-overlooked ingredient in homemade pho that brings a subtle, nuanced sweetness to your soup.
Unlike homemade pho, which shines on its own and with minimum filler, don't be afraid to load up on ingredients in your shortcut pho. The broth may not be the focal point with bouillon cubes, but it will do a stand-up job supporting its co-stars. Authentic rice noodles are a must, along with as many fresh ingredients as you can find: bean sprouts, scallions, Thai basil, cilantro, and slivers of red chile will all add much-needed complexity to your bowl. Add a swirl of hoisin along with your protein of choice, and you have an extremely serviceable bowl of pho that may not be 100% authentic but also didn't break your back in terms of prep and time spent over a hot stove.