There's Only One Way You Should Be Cooking Frozen Chicken Wings

The air fryer is undeniably convenient, but is it really the best method for cooking frozen chicken wings? As chef Shawn Matijevich explains, the air fryer method allows for something that other methods, such as the conventional oven, do not: cooking without thawing. Without the hassle of thawing, cooking frozen chicken wings is much simpler and faster. But, on top of the convenience, air fryer chicken wings actually benefit from being cooked from frozen.

Matijevich says, "Cooking wings from frozen is also the best way to cook them in the air fryer to get that crispy and flavorful crust." And if you're worried about missing out on depth of flavor because you're skipping the marinating step, don't fret. The chef adds, "You're not losing flavor by not marinating them beforehand if you toss them in sauce and let them sit for one to two minutes before enjoying."

If you want to learn more about the air fryer in general, including how exactly it works, you can read our guide on the most common air fryer questions, answered. But trust us and Matijevich — those frozen chicken wings will come out crispy and delicious after a short time in the air fryer and a quick toss with your favorite sauce.

