The Key To A Perfect Frittata Is The Right Egg-To-Fillings Ratio

A frittata is arguably one of the best egg dishes out there — it's delicious, creamy, savory, and, best of all, versatile. The possibilities are basically endless — for example, we have a recipe for a fresh basil, tomato, and prosciutto frittata, as well as one for a spinach artichoke frittata. And in order to make the perfect homemade one, you need to get the egg-to-filling ratio just right. To find out everything that we need to know, Daily Meal spoke to an expert: chef William DeMarco, the culinary director of La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway in the Wynn Las Vegas.

According to DeMarco, here's what you need to make the perfect, full-sized frittata: 6 eggs, ¼ cup of milk or your preferred dairy, and 1 ½ cups of cooked filling. The fillings are completely up to you, but DeMarco noted that he likes the combination of roasted tomatoes, gouda, and bacon, if you want a suggestion to start with.

DeMarco explains, "This ratio gives the frittata just the right structure from the eggs, while still keeping it tender and creamy. It's a nice balance that lets the fillings shine without overtaking." The chef added that "switching up the filling ingredients can give you endless combinations of flavors while keeping the texture spot on."