What Makes A Spanish Potato Omelet Unique?

The hardest part about making a Spanish tortilla is getting the flip right so that it stays in one piece — but as long as it's cooked properly there shouldn't be a problem. To ensure that everything comes out right, a good recipe for tortilla española is super important. This isn't the sort of dish you want to wing the first time. While the steps aren't complicated, it is important to be precise.

The potatoes need to be thinly sliced or cubed and fried until they are soft. The same is done with the onion. They're then allowed to cool for a short while and combined with the whipped eggs. From there, everything goes into a pan where the mixture cooks until the bottom is done and the top is starting to firm up but still jiggles.

That's where the fun yet challenging part comes in: flipping it over so that both sides are evenly cooked. The tortilla can be slid from the frying pan to a plate to make the flip easier — with a second plate placed on top and the whole thing inverted so that the first plate is on top and the side of the tortilla that is less cooked is on the bottom. Or it can be flipped directly from the pan onto a plate. Either way, it will get slid back into the pan with the lesser cooked side down to finish off.