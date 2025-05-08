The Reason Your Cornbread Tastes Like Soap (And How To Fix It)

Cornbread comes in all kinds of regional variations — such as hoecakes, hush puppies, and spoonbread. Sometimes though, wherever you are, the finished product might taste a little soapy. There's a reason for that. Daily Meal talked to two-time James Beard nominated chef Tiffany Derry, co-founder of T2D Concepts and upcoming judge on "Top Chef" season 15, to find out why the soapy flavor comes through.

"Once you add baking soda/powder to any acidic ingredients like milk or buttermilk, it starts working," she explains, "and as you cook the cornbread, it releases carbon dioxide gas — so if you have too much baking powder/soda it becomes the most dominant flavor because it's not allowing the carbon to fully release. That's what creates that soapy flavor." Derry noted that the same thing can happen with biscuits, which can also become dry and taste bitter when too much baking powder or soda is added.

Since cornmeal doesn't contain gluten, it won't rise unless you add baking powder or soda to cornbread recipes for leavening. Even a traditional cornbread recipe that contains gluten from wheat flour needs this additional ingredient. One of the common mistakes to avoid when making cornbread is not leaving the batter to rest so that the baking powder has time to activate. However, Derry says that using too much baking powder or soda will make the cornbread rise more, create a thicker batter, change the texture, and create a soapy flavor.

