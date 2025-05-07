The Frozen Costco Chicken Product That Makes Meal Planning A Breeze

Efficient meal planning and prep make eating through the week a breeze, and it can be even easier with frozen, ready-made proteins. Costco shoppers who are into meal planning should keep an eye out for Kirkland Signature lightly breaded chicken breast chunks in their store's freezer aisles.

The small pieces of breaded chicken can serve as the protein for virtually any dish that would use freshly-cooked chicken. Chop them up for a creamy and crunchy chicken caesar wrap, or use them to make crispy chicken tacos. They also work on top of any green salad. With each bag weighing four pounds, it's plenty of meat for multiple meals — which means you can get creative with planning.

These chicken chunks are one of the Costco Kirkland foods you have to try in an air fryer. The circulating dry heat provides an ideally crunchy exterior that makes them an irresistible finger food, especially when paired with your favorite dipping sauces.