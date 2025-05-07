The Frozen Costco Chicken Product That Makes Meal Planning A Breeze
Efficient meal planning and prep make eating through the week a breeze, and it can be even easier with frozen, ready-made proteins. Costco shoppers who are into meal planning should keep an eye out for Kirkland Signature lightly breaded chicken breast chunks in their store's freezer aisles.
The small pieces of breaded chicken can serve as the protein for virtually any dish that would use freshly-cooked chicken. Chop them up for a creamy and crunchy chicken caesar wrap, or use them to make crispy chicken tacos. They also work on top of any green salad. With each bag weighing four pounds, it's plenty of meat for multiple meals — which means you can get creative with planning.
These chicken chunks are one of the Costco Kirkland foods you have to try in an air fryer. The circulating dry heat provides an ideally crunchy exterior that makes them an irresistible finger food, especially when paired with your favorite dipping sauces.
Kirkland's simple but delicious breaded chicken chunks
Kirkland Signature lightly breaded chicken breast chunks are wildly popular among Costco fans, who appreciate the surprisingly high quality. As one Reddit review put it, "they aren't soggy, while still having moisture [...] after their time in the air fryer. Definitely can tell it's real chicken chunks and not the [mystery] meat you can get from a random value brand."
Frozen breaded chicken can sometimes be woefully low quality. Bland seasoning in the breading and meat can ruin the experience, like some of the lower-performing entries on our ranking of frozen chicken tenders. But these Kirkland breaded chicken chunks seem to deliver on taste. One rave Reddit review said that "the seasoning is simple but delicious — not too salty or overpowering — so they pair well with any sauce or seasoning." A versatile protein like these chicken chunks are the perfect staple freezer item for meal planners.