Vodka Vs Gin: Which Is Better For A Lychee Martini?
With warmer months ahead, it's time to work on your roster of refreshing summer libations, and being able to whip up a tropical martini is the perfect sunny day skill. If lychee is your flavorful fruit of choice, you may not be sure which is a better match — gin or vodka. To find out which makes the better lychee martini, Daily Meal spoke with Pechanga Resort Casino mixologist, Nicholas Dukes.
"Gin is a natural pairing when utilizing lychee in a cocktail as it will help highlight the botanical and floral flavors of the fruit," says Dukes. "Think aromatics and acidic notes that will complement the herbaceous juniper in gin." A classic gin martini recipe has 2½ ounces of gin and a splash of dry vermouth to taste. For a lychee martini you can use either a 1:1 ratio of gin and lychee liqueur, or add lychee juice to your existing gin martini recipe. Try adding 1 ounce of lychee juice from canned lychees and adjust to your preference.
Adding lychee to a cocktail is one of the 14 ways you should be consuming lychee. Aside from a martini, Dukes recommends: "Try adding a simple lychee syrup to your traditional gin and tonic, with a touch of muddled cucumber and lime, to discover a refreshing and bold summer time concoction, reminiscent of lounging at the day spa."
How to pair lychee with vodka
Not a fan of gin? No problem. Mixologist Nicholas Dukes assures us that vodka and lychee can also play well together. "Vodka, being a neutral grain spirit, is a much more malleable liquor," explains Dukes. "It's easier to manipulate and disguise the alcohol flavor amongst the sweet pear, citrus, and subtle strawberry notes found in lychee."
To add lychee to a vodka martini, Dukes recommends a variation of the lemon drop martini. "Pair lychee with vodka, triple sec, and fresh pressed lemon juice to produce a floral and beautifully colored [martini]." If you already know how to make a martini at home, all you need to do is pick up a few cans of lychee to stock up for summer. If you don't already have a bar kit — you can easily pick one up on Amazon and start mastering home mixology.