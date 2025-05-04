Vodka Vs Gin: Which Is Better For A Lychee Martini?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With warmer months ahead, it's time to work on your roster of refreshing summer libations, and being able to whip up a tropical martini is the perfect sunny day skill. If lychee is your flavorful fruit of choice, you may not be sure which is a better match — gin or vodka. To find out which makes the better lychee martini, Daily Meal spoke with Pechanga Resort Casino mixologist, Nicholas Dukes.

"Gin is a natural pairing when utilizing lychee in a cocktail as it will help highlight the botanical and floral flavors of the fruit," says Dukes. "Think aromatics and acidic notes that will complement the herbaceous juniper in gin." A classic gin martini recipe has 2½ ounces of gin and a splash of dry vermouth to taste. For a lychee martini you can use either a 1:1 ratio of gin and lychee liqueur, or add lychee juice to your existing gin martini recipe. Try adding 1 ounce of lychee juice from canned lychees and adjust to your preference.

Adding lychee to a cocktail is one of the 14 ways you should be consuming lychee. Aside from a martini, Dukes recommends: "Try adding a simple lychee syrup to your traditional gin and tonic, with a touch of muddled cucumber and lime, to discover a refreshing and bold summer time concoction, reminiscent of lounging at the day spa."

