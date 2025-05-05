The Best Chocolate Ice Cream We've Had Is A Luscious, Creamy Treat From A Little-Known Brand

Unless you're from Oregon, you may not have heard of our favorite chocolate ice cream. If you are a chocolate fiend, then you need to pay attention! In a recent Daily Meal taste test of 8 different store bought chocolate ice cream brands — ranked on both texture and flavor — our favorite was the relatively unknown Umpqua Ice Cream based out of Southern Oregon.

We compared it to the 3rd place Tillamook chocolate ice cream in terms of its mousse-like texture, but with the creaminess and flavor taken to an even greater place. Our reviewer went on to say that "this chocolate ice cream has a richness and a complexity that goes above and beyond the other brands that I've tasted."

Our reviewer had never had Umpqua before, so just who is this ice cream whiz? Started in 1931 by Ormond Feldkamp and Herb Sullivan, it originally was a small ice house next to the railroad tracks where they sold ice cream and other dairy products to passengers going through Roseburg, OR by train. It stayed in the Feldkamp family until 2020 when it was sold to another family owned dairy, Producers Dairy, based out of Fresno, CA. Umpqua's chocolate and vanilla ice creams have both won multiple awards throughout the years.

