How To Clean Your Toaster Using A Common Baking Tool

This should go without saying, but: Remember to unplug the toaster before you attempt any kind of cleaning. If it's been recently used, let it cool back down to room temperature before getting started at all. Once it's safe to handle, gravity is going to get the ball rolling for you: Over a trash can, a sink with a garbage disposal, or in your backyard, shake the toaster upside down to get as much loose sediment out as possible.

If your toaster has a crumb tray, take it out and set it aside (you'll wash it separately, in the sink with dish soap and water), then use the pastry brush to get in there from the bottom. Then, set it down and use the pastry brush to dust it out from the top as well. You may want to flip it over a few times and re-brush the interior from the top and bottom to make sure you've gotten all the crumbs out.

Once you've gotten the inside as clean as you can, you just need to take on the exterior, which is pretty simple to clean. Just give it a wipe with a sponge or dishcloth damp with soapy water, then dry it off with a microfiber cloth.