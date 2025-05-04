Before You Toss Your Rotisserie Chicken Container, Don't Forget To Save This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

A store-bought rotisserie chicken can be a wonderfully versatile dish, perfect on its own or as a delicious part of more complex meals. But before you discard the plastic bag or box it came in, make sure you save the juices inside. You may think it's just condensation from the hot chicken, but it can actually be the foundation for a flavorful dish.

Advertisement

Since rotisserie chicken is essentially roasted chicken that rotates on a spit for more even cooking, the juices from a rotisserie chicken can be used in the same way as roast chicken pan drippings. For instance, recipes often call for drippings to be turned into a simple sauce to drizzle on top of the chicken. You can do the same with rotisserie container juices; simmer it over low heat with some oil or butter and aromatics like shallots and garlic. For a thicker sauce, you can add flour or cornstarch as well. Beyond a simple sauce, these container juices can be used to make vinaigrettes, boost chicken stock, and even lend their savory flavor to vegetables. Remember that this liquid is already salty in all uses, so consider adjusting your recipe.

Advertisement