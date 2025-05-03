Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Fluffy Mug Cakes

Since making air fryer mug cake is more similar to baking a cake in the oven than microwaving the dessert, there are a few ways to ensure that it comes out amazing. This involves avoiding some of the mistakes you're making with mug cakes, especially when it comes to preparing the mug. Much like with baking in the oven, using some cooking spray, shortening, or coconut oil (a personal favorite) will prevent the cake from sticking to the sides.

Advertisement

For the best flavor and texture, ditch the eggs in your next mug cake. Regular-sized cakes usually require two or three eggs, but a mug cake is a much smaller portion. Because of that, the result is more likely to taste eggy and have more of a custard-like texture. Without the egg, your dessert will turn out fluffier, like oven-baked cake.

Another mistake to avoid is filling the mug with too much batter. As it bakes and rises, it will overflow and make a mess in your air fryer. If you aren't sure about how much batter to pour in, start with about half full. You can put some parchment paper under the mug just in case, too. Then, before you place the mug of batter in the air fryer, you should preheat it for two to five minutes, depending on your model. Getting it up to temperature first will make sure that the cake bakes evenly, but don't forget to use a toothpick to check for doneness before digging in.

Advertisement