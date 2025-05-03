Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Fluffy Mug Cakes
Mug cakes are a marvelous alternative to making a batch of cupcakes because you can make a tasty dessert for one or two, and in just minutes in the microwave. Their popularity has grown quickly with companies like Duncan Hines, Starbucks, and Trader Joe's launching their own mixes in 2017 and 2018. And, while the microwave has been the main baking method that people use, air fryer mug cakes are one of the air fryer hacks you'll want to try ASAP.
When it comes to making a mug cake in the air fryer, the result will look and have a texture more like you made it in the oven than the sometimes gooey or rubbery result from the microwave. All that you need is your favorite mug cake recipe and an oven-safe coffee mug or ramekin. You can either mix the ingredients in a separate bowl and transfer them to the mug, or stir them in the mug you plan to use. Then, put the mug in your air fryer for seven to nine minutes at 320 degrees Fahrenheit (you may need to bake it longer depending on the size of your appliance). A 5-quart air fryer — like the Ninja Air Fryer Pro — for instance, may cook slightly quicker than a 10-quart model — like the Instant Pot.
Tips for making the best mug cake in an air fryer
Since making air fryer mug cake is more similar to baking a cake in the oven than microwaving the dessert, there are a few ways to ensure that it comes out amazing. This involves avoiding some of the mistakes you're making with mug cakes, especially when it comes to preparing the mug. Much like with baking in the oven, using some cooking spray, shortening, or coconut oil (a personal favorite) will prevent the cake from sticking to the sides.
For the best flavor and texture, ditch the eggs in your next mug cake. Regular-sized cakes usually require two or three eggs, but a mug cake is a much smaller portion. Because of that, the result is more likely to taste eggy and have more of a custard-like texture. Without the egg, your dessert will turn out fluffier, like oven-baked cake.
Another mistake to avoid is filling the mug with too much batter. As it bakes and rises, it will overflow and make a mess in your air fryer. If you aren't sure about how much batter to pour in, start with about half full. You can put some parchment paper under the mug just in case, too. Then, before you place the mug of batter in the air fryer, you should preheat it for two to five minutes, depending on your model. Getting it up to temperature first will make sure that the cake bakes evenly, but don't forget to use a toothpick to check for doneness before digging in.