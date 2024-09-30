Make Restaurant-Worthy Fried Fish Just Like A Chef
Whether you're sitting down in a pub and eating your fish with chips or in an elegant fine-dining restaurant, you can't help but wonder how to get that restaurant-worthy fish at home. For one chef, the secrets to getting that rich, deep crunch while maintaining the fish's moist flakiness in your own kitchen are simple: Choose the right type of fish, use a beer batter and high-quality salt, and season the fish in layers.
"Don't hate the guy from Florida telling you this, but cod or haddock are my top two choices for a true fish and chips," says Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resorts. "The mild flavor and flaky texture holds up well during frying and provides a nice firm bite." Foltz has access to plenty of fish, given that Sunseeker is located right on the Gulf of Mexico in the Sunshine State's panhandle, but he also has access to cod and haddock from the nearby Atlantic Ocean. That being said, the secret to the best fried fish goes beyond the filet itself.
Beer batter provides a light golden crust
Chef Kory Foltz prefers a beer batter to make your fried fish restaurant- or pub-worthy. Beer batter has a thick consistency that protects delicate foods like fish as they fry. The beer not only provides a malt flavor but also a golden brown crust and light, airy texture. If you prefer not to use a beer batter, Foltz says you can also use a tempura batter and still get the light crispiness you're looking for.
Another must for Foltz is using high-quality salt. But he cautions people not to overdo it. He also suggests layering the seasoning, first before the fish has been dipped and again after. Seasoning both times, Foltz says, "compliments the natural flavors and provides balance." Plus, you won't need to add seasoning after the fish has been fried.
To perfectly fry fish, make sure the oil is hot before adding it to the deep fryer or pan. Cook it for about eight minutes (four minutes on each side if you are pan-frying). The fish is done once it has a golden brown color and when the internal temperature has reached 145 degrees Fahrenheit.