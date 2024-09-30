Make Restaurant-Worthy Fried Fish Just Like A Chef

Whether you're sitting down in a pub and eating your fish with chips or in an elegant fine-dining restaurant, you can't help but wonder how to get that restaurant-worthy fish at home. For one chef, the secrets to getting that rich, deep crunch while maintaining the fish's moist flakiness in your own kitchen are simple: Choose the right type of fish, use a beer batter and high-quality salt, and season the fish in layers.

"Don't hate the guy from Florida telling you this, but cod or haddock are my top two choices for a true fish and chips," says Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resorts. "The mild flavor and flaky texture holds up well during frying and provides a nice firm bite." Foltz has access to plenty of fish, given that Sunseeker is located right on the Gulf of Mexico in the Sunshine State's panhandle, but he also has access to cod and haddock from the nearby Atlantic Ocean. That being said, the secret to the best fried fish goes beyond the filet itself.