The Seasoning You Should Never Skip In Your Seafood Salad

There's something incredibly satisfying about a well-made seafood salad. Light, refreshing, and packed with ocean flavor, it's a go-to dish for warm-weather lunches, potlucks, or light dinners. But if you've ever felt like your seafood salad is missing a little something, you're not alone. The difference between a decent dish and a truly memorable one often comes down to one key seasoning: Old Bay.

Advertisement

Old Bay seasoning has been a staple in kitchens for generations, especially when it comes to seafood. Its Jewish origin is a noteworthy story, created by a German-Jewish immigrant who started the Baltimore Spice Company in 1939, where the iconic blend of spices was born.

The seasoning brings a unique flavor that's bold, savory, and slightly spicy without overpowering the natural sweetness of shrimp, crab, or lobster. With its signature mix of celery salt, paprika, black pepper, and other secret spices, Old Bay adds depth and complexity that perfectly balances the cool, creamy elements in a seafood salad.