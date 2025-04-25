The Store-Bought White Bread We Ranked The Best In Our Taste Test

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Soft, squishy, satisfying — store-bought sliced bread is a staple in many homes. White bread, in particular, is perfect for whipping up a no-frills tuna salad sandwich or making warm, buttered toast, so it's important to always have a good loaf on hand.

To help you make an informed choice, we tried 14 store-bought white breads and ranked them worst to best. Our reviewer awarded the coveted number one spot to Pepperidge Farms farmhouse hearty white bread, conveniently available to order on Amazon.

To fully experience what these breads have to offer, our reviewer tested the slices straight from the bag as well as toasted, ranking them based on smell, taste, and texture. Pepperidge Farms farmhouse hearty white bread not only had a shape and thickness closer to homemade, but the texture was soft while also being robust. With the perfect amount of moisture, this bread stood up well fresh or toasted and smelled slightly sweet and buttery.