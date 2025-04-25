The Store-Bought White Bread We Ranked The Best In Our Taste Test
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Soft, squishy, satisfying — store-bought sliced bread is a staple in many homes. White bread, in particular, is perfect for whipping up a no-frills tuna salad sandwich or making warm, buttered toast, so it's important to always have a good loaf on hand.
To help you make an informed choice, we tried 14 store-bought white breads and ranked them worst to best. Our reviewer awarded the coveted number one spot to Pepperidge Farms farmhouse hearty white bread, conveniently available to order on Amazon.
To fully experience what these breads have to offer, our reviewer tested the slices straight from the bag as well as toasted, ranking them based on smell, taste, and texture. Pepperidge Farms farmhouse hearty white bread not only had a shape and thickness closer to homemade, but the texture was soft while also being robust. With the perfect amount of moisture, this bread stood up well fresh or toasted and smelled slightly sweet and buttery.
Pepperidge Farms farmhouse hearty white bread has plenty of fans
White sandwich bread should be soft but sturdy enough to hold all your ingredients, with a mild, buttery flavor — allowing the ingredients to stand out. Many reviews online agree that Pepperidge Farms has hit the mark with its farmhouse hearty white bread.
One Walmart reviewer said, "This is the best store-bought white bread! It's always so fresh and isn't too thick or thin. I haven't found anything on the shelf that comes close to this one." They continued, "I love the texture and the slightly sweet flavor. It makes an excellent (massive) sandwich. My favorite way is to toast it and top with real butter and jam. Yum!"
On the Target website, reviewers agreed, specifically calling out the bread's balanced texture, delicious taste, and the versatility provided by the large size of the slices. One noted that its dense texture "holds butter when toasted without leaking through." Another added that it's "[great] for toast, grilled cheese, French toast or sandwiches." For a store-bought white bread, what more could you ask for?