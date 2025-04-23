The Underwhelming Frozen Seafood We Won't Be Buying At Costco Again

Frozen prepared fish can be a quick and easy meal in a matter of minutes, but the quality of such food can vary. Daily Meal tasted and ranked eight frozen prepared seafoods from Costco, based on taste and texture. While the bar was pleasantly high, one product was a relative disappointment compared to the competition.

The beer-battered Alaska cod by Trident Seafoods was, in one word, underwhelming. Unlike other frozen prepared fish options we tested, the minimal aroma this cod gave off — both while cooking and on the plate — did not excite the senses before the first bite.

Despite this poor olfactory impression, Trident Seafoods' beer-battered Alaska cod wasn't terrible. The fish was appropriately tender and flaky, and the crust was pleasantly crunchy, without being too heavy or laden with grease. But with the unfortunate under-seasoning of the beer batter, there just wasn't a lot to like either, especially versus more flavorful competition.