These 10 Popular Coffee Products May Shoot Up In Price Very Soon

Americans are full of beans—coffee beans, that is. With 75% of adults reporting that they drink it at least weekly, according to the National Coffee Association, the U.S. is the largest coffee market in the world. The industry generates $100 billion per year, and yet, it depends almost entirely on foreign trade. Hawaii, our primary source for homegrown joe, produces less than 1% of the world's coffee beans, and they're already priced at a premium. Now, in the face of a changing climate and increased anxiety around tariffs, those beans may become even more precious.

As of this writing, coffee prices are already at a record-breaking $7 per pound. This is due to a combination of factors, most notably a prolonged drought in Brazil that has extensively damaged crops for the world's largest coffee producer. Coffee-growing Colombia also experienced a streak of bad weather that contributed to a 13% increase in Arabica bean prices in December, 2024. Meanwhile, that same year, coffee consumption in the U.S. reached an all-time high, up nearly 40% since 2004.

In addition to major changes in both supply and demand, the global coffee industry must brace for another storm: the Trump administration's proposed retaliatory tariffs. High on the list of countries to be hit hardest by increased import fees are Indonesia (including coffee-growing Sumatra) and Vietnam, where a potential 46% tariff could cripple the coffee economy. For these reasons combined, these 10 popular coffee products might shoot up in price very soon.

