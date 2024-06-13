The Discontinued Gummy Candy That Infuriated The SPCA

In 2005, Trolli Road Kill was added to the long list of discontinued candies we will probably never see again, because of an outcry from the SPCA. According to NBC News, the society's spokesperson Matthew Stanton claimed that the candy "...sends the wrong message to children, that it's okay to harm animals." Trolli's parent company Kraft Foods quickly responded to concerns by halting production in Februrary 20005. Kraft spokesperson Larry Baumann told NBC News that "in hindsight, we understand that this product could be misunderstood."

Not everyone agreed with the SPCA's reaction to the candy. One Reddit user responded to the candy's discontinuation, posting "They aren't made from actual animals or anything." Another commented, "It would only be disturbing if you bit into it and red juice came out it." Other users, however, agreed that the theme was rather messed up, and understood why Kraft decided to stop production after less than one year on the market.

Whether it's because of the controversial theme or its limited run on shelves, Trolli's Road Kill isn't likely ranked among the best gummy candies for most people. There are a certain few who have inquired about finding the gummy candy over the years. Kraft halted production in 2005, but vintage candy sellers online have recovered vintage bags of the nearly 20-year-old sweet treat. While we don't encourage eating expired candy, buyers may find enjoyment in owning the discontinued candy that caused such a stir.