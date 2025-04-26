Think Twice Before Using Your Pressure Cooker To Cook Grains

When considering cooking grains, chef Maricel Gentile noted, "Grains are not all created equal ... they are all influenced in flavor, texture, aroma, and varietal by geography, weather, planting and harvesting methods. That means each grain has its own needs." Needs such as cook time, heat level, and stirring requirements versus set-it-and-forget-it options can vary depending on the grain. This is especially true of rice, a grain with many of its own varieties, and not choosing the correct one for each meal is one of the mistakes you're making when cooking rice.

Gentile pointed out that delicate aromatic grains like basmati or jasmine rice "need gentle heat and the right water ratio to bloom. Under pressure, you can't open the lid to check doneness — and it's very easy to overshoot by just one minute." Most pressure cookers have timers, but they're no match for checking the grains yourself during the cooking process.

There is, she warned, a potential safety issue with grains in a pressure cooker: "Starchy grains like oatmeal or white rice produce foam while cooking." On the stovetop, this is not an issue. "But in a sealed pressure cooker, the foam can clog the release valve or spill over into the gasket." Buildup, such as starchy foam, must remain clear of valves and gaskets, or the pressure cooker could explode.

