What Is Watergate Cake And Why Is It Called That?

Watergate cake — or at least its progenitor — originally comes from the '50s and '60s, well-known as the era when bright pale green food was all the rage (witness, for example, the grasshopper pie). There's nothing inherently wrong with a bright green dessert — Key lime pie exists, after all — but deliberately making your food that particular shade of green is nevertheless something that was once far more popular than it is today.

As for what it is, it starts with a base of either white or yellow cake mixed with pistachio pudding mix (sometimes colored extra green with food dye depending on the recipe). Chopped pecans and coconut flakes are then added to the outside. Throw on a dairy-based pistachio-flavored icing and you've got yourself a Watergate cake, a bright seafoam green confection sure to water both the eyes and the tastebuds. Sometimes the coconut and pecans go atop the icing, and maybe you'll put a cherry on it if you feel like being extra, but other than that, there you have it.

Its original form was a bit different; it still involved a pistachio base, but the rest of the flavors involved were things like marshmallows and pineapple. As far as we can tell, its original name was something simple and nondescript like "pistachio salad" or "pistachio cake." In the early '70s, it evolved into its final form — probably right alongside the scandal that gave it its name.