Why Gooseberries Are A Key Ingredient For The Perfect Pork Roast
Gooseberries don't get the proper attention they deserve. These globe-shaped berries are the versatile ingredient you didn't know you needed. Depending on the level of ripeness, they range in flavor from sweet to tart. It's this sweet-sour dynamic that makes them a great pairing for a savory dish like roast pork. These berries provide the dish with some brightness and acidity, making them a good contrast to the richness of the meat.
There are two kinds of gooseberries: American and European, both of which are related to currants. The American variety grows on bushes that can be found around the northeastern United States and into Canada, while the European kind is found mostly in the Caucasus Mountains and northern Africa. Gooseberries come in a range of colors including green, red, white, and yellow. And despite having a similar name, neither variety is related to the cape gooseberry. The seeds of the gooseberry are similar to those found in a tomato and are edible.
Different ways to prepare gooseberries with pork
There are many ways to serve gooseberries with roast pork. You can try a simple preparation of the berries to allow their natural flavor to shine. All you need to do is wash the fruit thoroughly and cut off the tops and the bottoms of each berry. Then you can make a pan sauce with them using some of the fat from the pork roast. Cook the gooseberries down in the fat along with a tablespoon or two of sugar, depending on the sweetness of the berries. Season with salt and pepper to taste. You could also roast the gooseberries along with the pork.
If you want to get a bit more fancy, there are other elements that taste great with gooseberries in a sauce for pork. Try a gooseberry fruit salsa along with cilantro, fresh chiles, and lime juice. These berries would also work well with fennel and lemon or sausage and sage.
Where to find gooseberries
Gooseberries may be hard to find, especially when seeking fresh berries. It might be good to try farmers' markets during their peak growing season, which is in June and July. Fortunately, there are other ways to get the taste of gooseberries into your roast pork dish. Frozen gooseberries will work just fine if you can't find fresh berries. Perhaps the best option can be found in the freezer section of a specialty grocery store.
Other companies sell canned gooseberries, which you can order online. Just be sure to rinse them off as the berries are usually packed in syrup, which may make them too sweet for a savory application. Pickled gooseberries are another good alternative to fresh berries, especially when you want to pair them with pork. In this case, you might want to reduce some of the saltiness by rinsing off the brine. Both canned and pickled gooseberries are great shelf-stable ways to always have gooseberries on hand.