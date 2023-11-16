Why Gooseberries Are A Key Ingredient For The Perfect Pork Roast

Gooseberries don't get the proper attention they deserve. These globe-shaped berries are the versatile ingredient you didn't know you needed. Depending on the level of ripeness, they range in flavor from sweet to tart. It's this sweet-sour dynamic that makes them a great pairing for a savory dish like roast pork. These berries provide the dish with some brightness and acidity, making them a good contrast to the richness of the meat.

There are two kinds of gooseberries: American and European, both of which are related to currants. The American variety grows on bushes that can be found around the northeastern United States and into Canada, while the European kind is found mostly in the Caucasus Mountains and northern Africa. Gooseberries come in a range of colors including green, red, white, and yellow. And despite having a similar name, neither variety is related to the cape gooseberry. The seeds of the gooseberry are similar to those found in a tomato and are edible.