Here's What To Know Before Making Home-Canned Gooseberries

Canning fresh fruit can be a wonderful way to preserve the bounty of nature well into the winter months when fewer fruits are growing. If you've made canned fruit like strawberries and blueberries before, the tart little gooseberry requires a very similar process. If you've got gooseberry bushes growing and have more than you know what to do with, there are two ways you can preserve these little summery treats whole: either hot packing, which involves boiling the berries in a liquid (typically syrup or water) for half a minute, then filling the jars; or raw packing, which involves putting the raw berries in the jar and then pouring the boiling liquid on top.

Though processing raw-packed gooseberries will take slightly more time, both of these techniques will leave you with perfectly delicious canned gooseberries. Use the National Center for Home Food Preservation's guidance for exact instructions on how to safely can these berries. Just be sure that regardless of which canning technique you're using, you leave about ½ inch of space between the top of the liquid and the lid of the jar. This headspace ensures that if the food inside expands, there's space for it to go.