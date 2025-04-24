The Absolute Best Cut Of Chicken To Grill For The Juiciest Result

When it comes to grilling chicken, you want the end result to be as juicy and flavorful as possible, and for that, the cut you toss on the barbecue matters. To find out which one you should choose when you're shopping for your next grilled feast, we spoke with chef Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of global F&B innovation at Fogo de Chão.

"My favorite cut of chicken for the most tender and juicy results is a skin-on, bone-in chicken thigh," Iocchi tells Daily Meal. "The thigh offers the perfect balance of flavorful meat that isn't too dark and is the ideal size for marinating."

Iocchi explains the reason that bone-in and skin-on cuts result in juicier meat is because "keeping the muscle intact helps retain moisture." He adds: "The skin plays a similar role, acting as a natural seal to lock in moisture and keep the meat juicy." And it turns out that the bone will add extra flavor to the meat — so be sure to grab this cut for any of your grilled chicken recipes.