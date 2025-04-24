The Absolute Best Cut Of Chicken To Grill For The Juiciest Result
When it comes to grilling chicken, you want the end result to be as juicy and flavorful as possible, and for that, the cut you toss on the barbecue matters. To find out which one you should choose when you're shopping for your next grilled feast, we spoke with chef Antonio Iocchi, senior vice president of global F&B innovation at Fogo de Chão.
"My favorite cut of chicken for the most tender and juicy results is a skin-on, bone-in chicken thigh," Iocchi tells Daily Meal. "The thigh offers the perfect balance of flavorful meat that isn't too dark and is the ideal size for marinating."
Iocchi explains the reason that bone-in and skin-on cuts result in juicier meat is because "keeping the muscle intact helps retain moisture." He adds: "The skin plays a similar role, acting as a natural seal to lock in moisture and keep the meat juicy." And it turns out that the bone will add extra flavor to the meat — so be sure to grab this cut for any of your grilled chicken recipes.
Do you need to marinate chicken thighs before grilling?
Depending on the kind of grilling you're doing, you don't always need to marinate your skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs for the best result. According to Antonio Iocchi, he uses a ceramic pot-style grill and notes: "This style of grill helps retain juice and flavor, so even simple seasonings like salt and pepper can produce delicious results."
If you're grilling your chicken on a charcoal barbecue or outdoor grill with grates, marinating it beforehand can lock in moisture and flavor. Plus, you don't need a ton of time to marinate your chicken before grilling. "Chicken is incredibly versatile, allowing for quick marination in as little as 30 minutes to an hour before cooking," says Iocchi. He recommends "incorporating some acidity into your marinade, like citrus, peppers, or even hot sauce, to add depth and dimension to the flavor." Just go easy on the salt, as Iocchi says, "too much can draw moisture out of the meat."
If you have time to plan ahead, Iocchi also recommends a brine. "You can brine the chicken and let it marinate for 24 to 48 hours, which helps the meat absorb more water and flavor." Luckily, we have a list of 12 liquids that are perfect as chicken brine for you to try, and here's how to make the best marinade for any protein.