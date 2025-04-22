Sweet Baby Ray's Gets Part Of Its Iconic Flavor From Another Store-Bought Sauce

America loves sugary barbecue sauce, and Sweet Baby Ray's is one of the most popular brands on the market. It offers many varieties, but the original recipe — smoky, tangy sweetness with a kiss of heat — won second place among 700 competitors in a 1986 sauce competition. That win prompted brothers Dave and Larry Raymond, who had been making the sauce as a side hobby, to start the business later that year.

Sweet Baby Ray's exact recipe for the original, award-winning sauce is a closely guarded secret, but we do know where it gets its subtle heat. The original recipe contains a small amount of Tabasco, a popular hot sauce made by the family-owned McIlhenny Company since 1868 on Avery Island, Louisiana.

The same spicy flavors that make Tabasco a great part of any summer barbecue also make it a terrific element of Sweet Baby Ray's. The powerful flavor of the hot sauce is brought to heel by the sweetness of brown sugar, resulting in the versatile condiment loved by so many.