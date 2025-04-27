You've Been Cooking Frozen Sliders The Wrong Way This Whole Time

Regular frozen burgers are out, and frozen sliders are firmly in. A slider is subtly different from a mini burger, and by purchasing these easy-to-find frozen goods ahead of time, you can have a piping-hot one on your plate when you're most craving it, without having to jump in your car and drive all the way to White Castle. However, for such seemingly simple items, cooking frozen sliders can be a little more complicated than you think. If you're working with just the frozen patty alone, it can be a challenge to prepare it properly without scorching and overcooking the meat, leaving you with dry hockey pucks in your teeny burger buns. On the other hand, if you're cooking the fully sandwiched frozen version (which combines the patty, buns, and cheese in one plastic-wrapped package), it's tricky to avoid sogginess and inconsistencies in temperature.

Luckily, it doesn't have to be that way, folks. Cooking frozen sliders is way simpler than you think — and most of the time, all it takes to do so is to ignore the package instructions and apply some nifty tips and tricks. By skipping the microwave and using an air fryer, skillet, or even an Instant Pot, you can have perfect frozen sliders in minutes. If you're still planning on nuking them, a few tweaks can help you get it just right.