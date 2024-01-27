The Regional Cheesesteak Variety That Features Tomato Sauce

It's safe to say that folks in the city of Philadelphia probably make the best cheesesteak in America. However, if you're looking for a saucy spin on the classic recipe, then you should consider visiting Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The cheesesteaks there feature a lot of the staples you would expect such as well-cooked steak, peppers, cheese, and fried onions, but they also keep things extra saucy. Restaurants in the region lather the sandwiches in a tomato-based sauce.

Kelly Huth, the features editor of the Express-Times, explained to Serious Eats, "Whenever we would ask why the sauce was on it, we were told, 'That's just how you make a Lehigh Valley cheesesteak." Though each restaurant has its spin on the recipe, the cheesesteak sauce is generally made from tomatoes — some use tomato puree, crushed tomatoes, or other ingredients to make the sauce. Some variants taste sweet like at Matey's, some taste tangy like at the Brass Rail. Mike Matey who runs a restaurant called Matey's explained to the outlet, "It's thinner than ketchup, but it's more of a jus, just a little thicker. And we have a secret ingredient, and it's something so off-the-wall, you'd never guess."

Meanwhile, the family-based Tallarico Foods intentionally created a sauce that would complement steak but was different from current offerings like ketchup or pizza sauce. Despite the variations, the region is united in its fondness for sauce on cheesesteaks, something that makes the region's sandwiches different from Philly.