The Foolproof Hack For Keeping Condiment Packets Organized

Are you developing a collection of condiment packets from countless takeout orders, or feel compelled to stock up when you dine at fast food joints? We can't blame you. These single-serving packets come in handy, but if you don't have a place to store them, they'll become a chaotic jumble in your kitchen drawer. Luckily, we have the perfect solution to keep those condiment packets organized: a sponge holder.

Sponge holders are the perfect size to store condiment packets, and since they're portable, they can be placed wherever is logical. However, not just any sponge holder will do. For this hack to work flawlessly, you'll need one with a cup-like design — closed on the bottom rather than a tunnel-style holder open at both ends. While drainage gaps are common on sponge caddies, be careful of those large enough for packets to slip through, which may particularly be an issue with some wire metal designs.

When shopping for the perfect holder, avoid the flat dish-like versions. Opt for a thin, deep container that stands upright. This Handy Housewares kitchen sink caddy available on Amazon has a vertical design that can hold many packets while keeping them secure. Plus, you'll be able to see what you have without digging through drawers. But the organization doesn't end there. Where you place your condiment caddy and how you use it also matter.

