The Foolproof Hack For Keeping Condiment Packets Organized
Are you developing a collection of condiment packets from countless takeout orders, or feel compelled to stock up when you dine at fast food joints? We can't blame you. These single-serving packets come in handy, but if you don't have a place to store them, they'll become a chaotic jumble in your kitchen drawer. Luckily, we have the perfect solution to keep those condiment packets organized: a sponge holder.
Sponge holders are the perfect size to store condiment packets, and since they're portable, they can be placed wherever is logical. However, not just any sponge holder will do. For this hack to work flawlessly, you'll need one with a cup-like design — closed on the bottom rather than a tunnel-style holder open at both ends. While drainage gaps are common on sponge caddies, be careful of those large enough for packets to slip through, which may particularly be an issue with some wire metal designs.
When shopping for the perfect holder, avoid the flat dish-like versions. Opt for a thin, deep container that stands upright. This Handy Housewares kitchen sink caddy available on Amazon has a vertical design that can hold many packets while keeping them secure. Plus, you'll be able to see what you have without digging through drawers. But the organization doesn't end there. Where you place your condiment caddy and how you use it also matter.
How to store and use condiment packets effectively
If your newly repurposed condiment caddy has suction cups, it can be attached to any smooth, dense surface. Think tiled pantry walls or the plastic lining inside the fridge door. Consider where you use these packets most frequently and position your caddy accordingly.
The beauty of condiment packets is their impressive shelf life — most can last from several months to a year, thanks to being individually sealed. Although some condiments need to be refrigerated, this typically isn't necessary for individual packets. You can store fast food sauce packets in the cupboard, storage pantry, or wherever makes sense for your cooking habits. Although unnecessary, storing them in the fridge shouldn't hurt.
These tiny sauces are surprisingly versatile. Aside from their obvious uses, you can add them to homemade dips, stir-fries, or marinades for a flavor boost. They're perfect as emergency backups when you unexpectedly run out of regular condiment bottles or haven't had time to grocery shop. If an occasional guest loves hot sauce (but you don't), that single-serving Taco Bell or Cholula packet is handy. Condiment packets are also ideal for lunches on the go, picnics, and camping trips. And if you're looking to add to our list of camp food hacks to master, use frozen condiment packets to keep food cold until you're ready to eat, then use the thawed sauces to spice things up.