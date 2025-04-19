Think Before Ordering These 5 Drinks On A Plane

It's perfectly safe to drink any of the offered in-flight beverages on an airplane. But each sip of liquor, cocktail, wine, soda, or coffee may affect you differently, especially depending on how you feel before the flight. Kathleen Benson, registered dietitian-nutritionist at Top Nutrition Coaching, walked Daily Meal through what to consider before your next in-flight drink.

Advertisement

"If you're well hydrated and have eaten beforehand, your body is typically in a better place to handle different beverages without discomfort," she said. However, boarding a flight when hungry or dehydrated can make certain elements of drinks like sugar, caffeine, or alcohol hit you like a ton of bricks at 35,000 feet.

The reason it can feel so different in the air, Benson explained, lies all around you. "The cabin environment is already dry and pressurized, which can increase the chances of dehydration and digestive discomfort, especially if you're already feeling tired or stressed before boarding." Similarly, boarding the plane while already feeling parched or bloated will also exacerbate those feelings.

Advertisement