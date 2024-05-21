The Summery Hungarian Spritzer That Only Requires 2 Ingredients

Some cocktail recipes call for half a dozen elements and complex processes that can feel daunting, particularly in summer when we all want to work a little less hard at everything. This is why fröccs — a tipple that requires only two ingredients — is a welcome addition to any warm-weather beverage toolbox.

Parts of Hungary are famously hot in summer, and one of the best ways to beat the heat and simultaneously enjoy the country's famous wines is in the form of fröccs (pronounced "frurtch"). This prototypical wine-and-fizzy-water drink may seem familiar to fans of an Aperol Spritz, but it is even more straightforward. The recipe here requires nothing more than wine and sparkling water — it doesn't even call for ice cubes or garnishes.

Fröccs isn't new; in fact, it's a drink with quite a long history as part of Hungarian culture in the warmer months. But if it's new to you, you might soon find space for it on your cocktail menu in any season.