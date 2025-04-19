What, Exactly, Is Maltitol And How Does It Compare To Regular Sugar?

A touch of added sweetness can make a lot of dishes pop, but there's more to the world of sweeteners than just plain table sugar. One versatile replacement in particular appeals to people trying to watch their sugar and carbohydrate intake: maltitol.

Maltitol is one of the best alternative sweeteners available. It and other sugar alcohols can be found in nature, though it's technically neither sugar nor alcohol. It has a slightly less sweet taste than regular sugar, making maltitol an adequate replacement in sweetened drinks and baked goods, among other things.

Like sugar, maltitol is also a carbohydrate, but it has about half the calories of sugar. But that doesn't mean it's a miracle sweetener for people with certain chronic conditions, as excess maltitol consumption can also cause problems.