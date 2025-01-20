For The Best Store-Bought Pancake Mix, Only One Brand Will Do

There's nothing like hot pancakes dripping in syrup to start a holiday morning or celebrate the weekend. It's a cozy meal that can get the whole family involved, and with tons of fun toppings to play with, there's something everyone is bound to enjoy.

While it's certainly fun and delicious to make a classic pancake recipe from scratch, you can save yourself some trouble by picking up a store-bought mix instead. Just note that not all mixes are equal.

Daily Meal taste-tested 12 store-bought pancake mixes and Krusteaz buttermilk complete pancake mix was the clear winner. The brand, which is sold widely at Target and Walmart, offers a great-value pancake mix with rich flavor that will make you think you're eating diner pancakes. The pancakes have an exceptional texture that puts them head and shoulders above the other flapjacks on our list.