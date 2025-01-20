For The Best Store-Bought Pancake Mix, Only One Brand Will Do
There's nothing like hot pancakes dripping in syrup to start a holiday morning or celebrate the weekend. It's a cozy meal that can get the whole family involved, and with tons of fun toppings to play with, there's something everyone is bound to enjoy.
While it's certainly fun and delicious to make a classic pancake recipe from scratch, you can save yourself some trouble by picking up a store-bought mix instead. Just note that not all mixes are equal.
Daily Meal taste-tested 12 store-bought pancake mixes and Krusteaz buttermilk complete pancake mix was the clear winner. The brand, which is sold widely at Target and Walmart, offers a great-value pancake mix with rich flavor that will make you think you're eating diner pancakes. The pancakes have an exceptional texture that puts them head and shoulders above the other flapjacks on our list.
Krusteaz pancakes win in terms of flavor
When it comes to a good pancake, one of the key factors is flavor, and Krusteaz buttermilk pancakes certainly don't disappoint. These pancakes are made with malted barley flour, which comes through in the breakfast item, adding a caramel-like touch.
On top of that, these pancakes have a good balance of sugar, making them a sweet dish but not cloying. With 10 grams of sugar, the pancakes hit the nail right on the head, adding just enough sweetness to steer away from savory territory while allowing maple syrup and other toppings to take center stage.
Lastly, Krusteaz pancakes have a distinct buttermilk flavor. Sure enough, the mix is prepared with buttermilk, which adds creaminess and tangy acidity to the dish. The buttermilk flavor complements the sugar to create a well-rounded meal.
Krusteaz wins in terms of texture, too
It's not just the flavor of Krusteaz buttermilk complete pancake mix that makes it so good. The texture is another key factor. When you follow the directions on the box, you'll get a nice thick batter. A thicker batter helps the air bubbles to form properly in the mixture, which leads to nice fluffy pancakes. And that's exactly what happens with Krusteaz pancakes — they grow in height and have plenty of bubbles for an airy bite.
The pancakes keep their fantastic texture once cooked, too. They have a soft interior with a golden crust on the outside. That golden crust adds a slight crunch and buttery flavor when you take a bite. So next time you're setting up to make pancakes for breakfast, make sure you've got a box of this mix on hand. It's a surefire way to make pancakes with great flavor and texture. Don't forget to add toppings to your pancakes, too!