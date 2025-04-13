Avoid This Major Mistake When Layering Homemade Lasagna

A freshly made lasagna is a showstopper of a dinner, but one common mistake could derail the dish. Giorgia Sinatra, creative director at Pasta Sisters in Los Angeles, grew up making fresh pasta with her mother and siblings in Padova, Italy before coming to the U.S. and eventually starting the family business. Drawing from her impeccable pasta pedigree, Sinatra warned Daily Meal about one tragic lasagna error.

Advertisement

When layering your lasagna, she told us to "put some sauce in the bottom of the pan, because if you start the layering with the pasta, it's most probably going to stick to the pan." A base layer of sauce forms a critical barrier between the delicate pasta and scorching hot pan, which helps keep your noodles free of the pan and your lasagna together. Without saucing the pan first, she explained, "you're basically going to lose the first pasta layer." Lasagna often only has three to five layers, so losing 20 to 33% of the dish to the pan would be a disaster.