Starbucks Wants You To Try This Ordering Hack With Its New Cherry Cold Foam

Starbucks recently added a slew of cherry-flavored items to its spring menu, including cherry cold foam and a cherry crunch topping. You could simply order the new Iced Cherry Chai Latte (which we tested so you don't have to), as it already comes with both the cherry cold foam and cherry crunch sweet topping. However, Starbucks has other ideas for trying out sweet, cherry-centric items.

On Instagram, Starbucks posted a reel highlighting an iced mocha topped with cherry cold foam and cherry crunch topping. To try this for yourself, order an Iced Caffè Mocha without whipped cream and ask to add cherry cream cold foam and cherry crunch sweet topping. A Starbucks fan posted on Reddit about trying the cherry-infused iced mocha and declared it the "best combination ever." In the comments, another user wrote, "This cherry cold foam is so good!!"

If you love a good chocolate-and-fruit combination, this iced mocha may be your new favorite Starbucks beverage. If you're not a mocha or chai fan but still want to try the cherry flavors, don't fret — in an email to Daily Meal, Starbucks provided a slew of drink ideas that incorporate the taste of cherry.

