Starbucks Wants You To Try This Ordering Hack With Its New Cherry Cold Foam
Starbucks recently added a slew of cherry-flavored items to its spring menu, including cherry cold foam and a cherry crunch topping. You could simply order the new Iced Cherry Chai Latte (which we tested so you don't have to), as it already comes with both the cherry cold foam and cherry crunch sweet topping. However, Starbucks has other ideas for trying out sweet, cherry-centric items.
On Instagram, Starbucks posted a reel highlighting an iced mocha topped with cherry cold foam and cherry crunch topping. To try this for yourself, order an Iced Caffè Mocha without whipped cream and ask to add cherry cream cold foam and cherry crunch sweet topping. A Starbucks fan posted on Reddit about trying the cherry-infused iced mocha and declared it the "best combination ever." In the comments, another user wrote, "This cherry cold foam is so good!!"
If you love a good chocolate-and-fruit combination, this iced mocha may be your new favorite Starbucks beverage. If you're not a mocha or chai fan but still want to try the cherry flavors, don't fret — in an email to Daily Meal, Starbucks provided a slew of drink ideas that incorporate the taste of cherry.
Other cherry-flavored drink ideas to try at Starbucks
Starbucks has also been sharing cherry-flavored drink ideas on an Instagram broadcast channel titled "The Not-So-Secret Menu." To start, the drink company recommends adding three scoops of cherry sweet powder to a blonde latte for a cherry-flavored take on a classic. Or, try ordering an iced espresso with cherry cream cold foam, two pumps of white mocha sauce, and a splash of oat milk for a creamy and sweet treat.
Another option is to add the cherry cold foam to a Vanilla Sweet Cream cold brew for a delicious cherry-vanilla combination. This cold brew is listed in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Starbucks iced drinks, so you can decide for yourself if the cherry cold foam makes it worthy of a spot closer to the top.
If you're not a coffee or espresso drinker, drink options are still available to try the cherry flavors. For matcha lovers, Starbucks suggests an Iced Matcha Latte with cherry cream cold foam — even if the matcha that Starbucks uses is far from the real thing. Finally, the company's last suggestion is a Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher — but swap out the strawberries for two scoops of cherry sweet powder and enjoy the super fruity and refreshing beverage.