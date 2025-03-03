We Tried Starbuck's New Chicken Jalapeño Pocket And Iced Cherry Chai So You Don't Have To
While it might not feel like it in some parts of the world, spring is on the way! And, with that change in season comes the annual release of spring-themed menu items from Starbucks. I was thrilled to learn that my favorite seasonal item of all time from the chain, Starbucks' Lavender Cold Foam, is returning again this year. This means you can opt for a cold brew with this foam, go for the sweeter Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, or order the even sweeter Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha.
If lavender feels way too 2024 for you, you'll be happy to know that several new items are coming to the spring 2025 menu as well, including an Iced Cherry Chai and a Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which will be available starting March 4. While the Iced Cherry Chai is a spring seasonal item, the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket will become a permanent menu item and join its cousin in peppery heat: the chain's Spicy Falafel Pocket. I had the chance to try these new items, so read on to find out how they stack up.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What is the Starbucks Iced Cherry Chai?
When I initially heard about this release, I (wrongly) assumed that it would be an ode to the Sakura festivals in Japan and around the globe. However, this drink does pay homage not to the flowery component of the much-heralded cherry tree, but instead to its ripe summer fruit.
Seasonal confusion aside, this drink combines Starbucks' classic iced chai latte with cherry cream cold foam. This drink starts with brewed black tea that's infused with classic chai spices, including cinnamon and clove. It's then combined with milk, poured over ice, and topped with the new cherry cream cold foam. A dusting of cherry crunch toppings is then sprinkled on top. The new cherry cold foam will also be available as a custom modifier to add to any beverage, like the other seasonal cold foams.
Billy Altieri, the lead beverage director for Starbucks, spoke of the new beverage. Altieri said: "When you take a sip of Iced Cherry Chai, you immediately get a creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry — and it all comes together in an approachable way."
What is the Starbucks Jalapeño Chicken Pocket?
Starbucks' other main spring release is a hot Jalapeño Chicken Pocket. This grab-and-go treat starts with a chili-infused lavash flatbread stuffed with diced chicken, charred poblanos, jalapeños, jalapeño cream cheese and "three-chile-pepper cheese". This launch also coincides with the coffee chain's new partnership with the Truff hot sauce brand. For a limited time, guests can choose to receive one free packet of Truff Original Hot Sauce or Truff Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce with any breakfast sandwich, breakfast wrap, order of egg bites, bake, lunch sandwich, or pocket (like the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket). Think of a slightly more elevated hot pocket.
And this is not Starbucks' first take on a more haute hot pocket. If you're familiar with the Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap, this pocket uses the same flatbread, but that's where the similarities end. The egg white wrap feels like a healthy-ish breakfast choice when you're on the go, but the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, and its quad of cheese, feels like an indulgent choice.
What does the Iced Cherry Chai taste like?
I am predominantly a coffee drinker. My family hails from a former British colony, so I do have a deep appreciation for tea, particularly black tea, as a result. However, I like to keep things simple with tea, as it is a more delicate foundation for flavors than the heft of a cup of coffee. So, I was disappointed when I tried this very sweet iced chai.
The cherry foam was very subtle, and while I would typically categorize this as a good thing, it was lost in the battling of the sweetness and spice of the chai. The cherry crunch toppings are sugar sprinkles — and they added nothing other than an odd texture to the drink as I sipped.
I liked that there wasn't any hint of a medicinal, cough-syrup-like taste — as cherry flavoring can be — and the color was a lovely shade of pink. The spices of the chai were prominent without being overwhelming. And, if you enjoy sweet and spiced drinks, this may be a good option for you to try this spring. Cherry and tea (or coffee) aren't often so boldly combined, so it's a creative flavor choice. However, with the overt sweetness of this chai tea, this beverage didn't taste much different than a standard iced chai latte.
What does the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket taste like?
The new pocket offering combines four different cheeses and chicken with a subtle amount of spice. I'm surprised that this is a spring release item, as the extreme cheesiness and spice screams winter to me — especially as the item comes wrapped in a warm flatbread.
When I tried this item, I found the chicken to be very tender. There were discernible bits of jalapeño in the wrap, but they were appropriately small and bite-sized. The cream cheese, along with the other trio of cheeses, made the filling oozy and indulgent. Early spring in a lot of the world is still chilly, so a warm snack to counter a chilly drink is a smart move (especially if you're on foot and exposed to the elements). The rich filling was fine, I think it would be improved with a dash of hot sauce, but it wasn't available when I tasted the pocket.
The greatest issue with this item lies in the flatbread, which was dry and tough. It left me feeling lukewarm about this wrap overall.
Neither of them are worth spending your money on
So, is it worth spending your hard-earned money on an Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeño Chicken Pocket this season? I, personally, would say no. Since I didn't get much cherry flavor from the Iced Cherry Chai, I wouldn't recommend this drink as a must-try. However, I am interested to know how the cold cherry foam would pair with a Starbucks cold brew or iced latte, and I will likely purchase one of them before the end of spring.
I'm generally not a huge fan of chai teas and matcha from large chain coffee shops, as I find them to rely way too heavily on sweeteners that completely mask the flavor of the teas. A tea drink — like coffee and a good cocktail — should be well balanced. However, I will stick to my go-to Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap, or my beloved floral favorite (a Lavender Cold Foam Cold Brew) this season. I also really enjoyed the Pistachio Rose Cornetto I had a chance to try, so if you're near a Starbucks Reserve, I recommend picking one up.