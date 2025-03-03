We Tried Starbuck's New Chicken Jalapeño Pocket And Iced Cherry Chai So You Don't Have To

While it might not feel like it in some parts of the world, spring is on the way! And, with that change in season comes the annual release of spring-themed menu items from Starbucks. I was thrilled to learn that my favorite seasonal item of all time from the chain, Starbucks' Lavender Cold Foam, is returning again this year. This means you can opt for a cold brew with this foam, go for the sweeter Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, or order the even sweeter Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha.

If lavender feels way too 2024 for you, you'll be happy to know that several new items are coming to the spring 2025 menu as well, including an Iced Cherry Chai and a Jalapeño Chicken Pocket, which will be available starting March 4. While the Iced Cherry Chai is a spring seasonal item, the Jalapeño Chicken Pocket will become a permanent menu item and join its cousin in peppery heat: the chain's Spicy Falafel Pocket. I had the chance to try these new items, so read on to find out how they stack up.

