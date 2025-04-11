This Homemade Candy Tastes Just Like A Lemon Drop And Only Requires 2 Ingredients
Lemon drops are the Mary Poppins of the candy world. After all, how many sweets can claim to be indulgent, medicinal, and downright nostalgic (and even have a '70s cocktail recipe fashioned after them)? Over the centuries, this zesty confection has taken on many roles — initially sold over pharmacy counters as a soothing remedy for indigestion and cough, before eventually becoming an indispensable confection at old-school candy shops.
But these timeless treats don't come cheap anymore. According to Consumer Price Index (via ABC News), candy and gum prices have jumped about 34% in the past five years, and a staggering 89% since 2005. That's no small change. So, why not try making your own? We've got a two-ingredient recipe that makes it surprisingly simple to whip up a version that tastes just like those sticky, lemony sweets.
Though the exact specs of the original lemon drop can be hard to pin down, many traditional recipes include citric acid and cream of tartar for texture and tartness. For this unassuming recipe, you only need to fetch lemon juice and sugar from your pantry before mixing them in your cauldron to create your own sugar-coated lemon magic. And no, they don't require a candy thermometer.
How to make two ingredient lemon drops
Start small with this lemon drop recipe until you get comfortable with it. To 1 cup of sugar, add the juice of two or more lemons (freshly squeezed, please) until the sugar is just dissolved. A good rule of thumb is to strain the juice into a measuring cup or bowl to keep things smooth and pulp-free. Place the mixture over medium heat and watch closely. If you do make adjustments to the size of your recipe, you'll also likely need to adjust the amount of time you heat the mixture, but don't double it; that's among the most common timing mistakes while cooking a bigger batch.
Every so often, drop a bit of the lemony syrup into a bowl of cold water; if it hardens into a brittle shard, you're there. The main challenge with lemon candy is getting the sugar mixture to the correct temperature without letting it burn. If the syrup shifts to a deep orange, that's your cue that it is flirting with burnt territory. Take it off the flame immediately. Once that's done, pour your citrusy concoction into silicone molds or drop spoonfuls onto parchment.
Candy crafting isn't something most of us do at home, so it can feel a bit intimidating. The best way to shake off that hesitance is by taking a cue from the pros and embracing the imperfections in candy making. Don't get too hung up on creating the perfect shape. Just let them cool and harden, and voilà! Your batch of two-ingredient lemon candy is ready with a sugary aroma you can smell from blocks away.