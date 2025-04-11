This Homemade Candy Tastes Just Like A Lemon Drop And Only Requires 2 Ingredients

Lemon drops are the Mary Poppins of the candy world. After all, how many sweets can claim to be indulgent, medicinal, and downright nostalgic (and even have a '70s cocktail recipe fashioned after them)? Over the centuries, this zesty confection has taken on many roles — initially sold over pharmacy counters as a soothing remedy for indigestion and cough, before eventually becoming an indispensable confection at old-school candy shops.

But these timeless treats don't come cheap anymore. According to Consumer Price Index (via ABC News), candy and gum prices have jumped about 34% in the past five years, and a staggering 89% since 2005. That's no small change. So, why not try making your own? We've got a two-ingredient recipe that makes it surprisingly simple to whip up a version that tastes just like those sticky, lemony sweets.

Though the exact specs of the original lemon drop can be hard to pin down, many traditional recipes include citric acid and cream of tartar for texture and tartness. For this unassuming recipe, you only need to fetch lemon juice and sugar from your pantry before mixing them in your cauldron to create your own sugar-coated lemon magic. And no, they don't require a candy thermometer.

