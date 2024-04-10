Food Processor Vs Blender: Everything You Need To Know

If you are new to cooking, you may be wondering which appliances will serve you best in the kitchen. One question that is asked by a lot of newbies (and even some more advanced chefs) is this: do I need a food processor or a blender? On the surface, these two appliances seem similar, as they both have blades and can puree things. But if you delve a bit deeper, you will see that sometimes one is better than the other.

Blenders, for instance, are best for blending (who would have guessed) liquids with solids, so they are great for making drinks, soups, and sauces. Food processors, on the other hand, are great at chopping solids like fruits and vegetables, so they are better for dips or other chunkier fare.

If you can only get either a food processor or a blender, this article will help you figure out when you should opt for the former and when the latter might be the better choice. Although, as you will see, they do very different things. You might find that it's best to get one of each!