The Discrimination Lawsuit That Cost Texas Roadhouse Millions

Texas Roadhouse found itself at the center of one of the largest age discrimination lawsuits ever brought against a U.S. restaurant chain — a legal battle that played out over years and spanned hundreds of locations. According to a press release, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused the company of systematically denying front-of-house jobs to applicants aged 40 and older — from hosts and bartenders to servers and server assistants.

The class-action suit covered individuals who had applied between 2007 and 2014 and claimed they were unfairly rejected based solely on their age. The EEOC argued that these weren't isolated incidents — it was a hiring culture that sidelined older applicants in favor of younger faces out front. The case eventually ended in a mistrial, but Texas Roadhouse settled in 2017, choosing to avoid what could've been many more years in court.

The $12 million agreement wasn't just a payout. It sent a message. A chain known for line-dancing servers and a loud atmosphere had suddenly become a cautionary tale for how not to handle hiring. Though it might've been the most popular chain during the COVID-19 pandemic, its legal troubles with the EEOC were happening behind the scenes.

