This Is The Secret To Perfecting Takeout Style Chow Mein At Home

If chow mein is one of your favorite dishes to get for takeout, then you may have tried making it yourself at home — only to find that it isn't nearly as good as when you get it from your favorite Chinese restaurant. To find out all of the tips and tricks for making takeout style chow mein at home, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Rich Wang, the founder and executive chef at Minyoli, a Taiwanese noodle shop in Chicago. He's also a certified noodle artisan who learned the art of hand-pulled noodles in Lao Zhou, China.

Wang says, "Chow-mein means 'stir-fried noodles' in Chinese. The secret to making restaurant level chow mein is to use a well-seasoned wok or pan that is capable of high heat cooking. Cast iron is the best." In fact, the stir-fry element is the main detail that differentiates chow mein from lo mein, another popular noodle dish, which is tossed instead of fried.

The chef continues, "Cooking on high heat gives chow mein that toasty 'wok-hei' aroma that regular non-stick saute pans won't be able to achieve." The Cantonese phrase, "wok-hei" translates to "breath of the wok" and represents the indefinable quality of a perfect wok aroma. Essentially, the term refers to the specific smokiness and strong umami nature of a dish that's a result of it being cooked in the wok.

