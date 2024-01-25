Foods Turning 100 In 2024

1924 was quite a year for hellos, goodbyes, introductions, and mergers for many names still familiar a century on. The world became a more entertaining place when the likes of Marlon Brando, Truman Capote, Lee Marvin, James Baldwin, and Lauren Bacall entered it. We said goodbye to Vladimir Lenin, Woodrow Wilson, Franz Kafka, and Giacomo Puccini, and it was the last time a California grizzly bear was ever sighted. C-T-R became IBM, three movie studios merged to become Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, and the very first Winter Olympic Games were held in Chamonix, France. The song "It Had To Be You" warmed ears and hearts, and in the eating department, fourteen foods were first created that are still warming bellies and souls to this day.

In 1924, the hamburger finally got the topping it always needed, a tangy Roman-sounding salad was whipped up in Tijuana, and a famous pasta dish got rolling in Italy. For those with a sweet tooth in Australia, Canada, Denmark, and the United States, things got even sweeter with priceless penny candies that still make eaters feel nostalgic now, a century later. Let's take a look back at these 14 iconic foods, how they came to be, and celebrate that they're still with us. Happy 100 birthday to you all. May you last 1,000 years!