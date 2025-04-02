This Mistake Is Ruining Your Homemade Gyoza (But Here's How To Fix It)

If you're a fan of Japanese cuisine, then you may be interested in trying your hand at making homemade gyoza — the pan-fried dumplings that are one of the top five essential Japanese dishes to know. However, if your homemade gyoza aren't turning out as delicious as what you order at your favorite Japanese restaurant, then it may be because you're making a common mistake: Incorrectly sealing the dumplings. To find out more about why this mistake is so detrimental — and how to fix it — Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Masaki Nishioka, the head master chef at ShoMon in Seattle.

Advertisement

Masaki-san says, "The most common mistake is not sealing the dumplings properly. Gaps allow water to seep in during steaming, causing the filling to break apart and the wrappers to become soggy." Of course, after spending time and energy making homemade gyoza, the last thing we want is for them to fall apart before we can take a bite. Luckily, this problem is preventable.