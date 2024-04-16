Don't Screw Up Your Homemade Gyoza With The Wrong Wrappers

If you often find yourself craving a delicious and satisfying bite of gyoza, you can largely credit its wrapper for that perfect chewy-yet-crispy texture. While you can play around with various fillings, such as traditional minced pork and cabbage or vegetarian options, having the right kind of wrapping is critical.

There are a variety of dumpling skins for home cooks to choose from, from wonton wrappers to sheets of egg roll dough. But in this case, it's best to seek out gyoza wrappers specifically, which are typically robust, unlike the wrappings of wontons. With gyoza, you can be fairly generous when stuffing them. But while there are plenty of amazing ways to use wonton wrappers, when it comes to making this particular kind of dumpling, wonton skins are too fragile, flimsy, and prone to splitting. So, when you finally decide to give homemade gyoza a try, don't strike out with a lackluster substitute. Instead, for the best results, you'll need to make sure you use a suitable wrapper — or else suffer the culinary consequences.